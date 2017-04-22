MP: 13 killed, three injured in blaze at Chhindwara ration store

Eyewitnesses claim the fire was caused by a bidi. (Source: PTI Photo) Eyewitnesses claim the fire was caused by a bidi. (Source: PTI Photo)

Thirteen persons were killed and at least three suffered burns in a fire at a public distribution shop (PDS) in Chhindwara district on Friday. Kerosene and foodgrains were being distributed at a cramped cooperative society shop in Bargi of Harrai Tehsil when the fire started around 5 pm. It’s unclear how many PDS beneficiaries had queued up outside the outlet but all those who died were waiting inside the shop. Since it was extremely hot outside they had huddled inside, waiting their turn.

Chhindwara Collector J K Jain told The Indian Express what triggered the fire was still to be known and that a probe had been ordered. Some eyewitnesses claimed that the fire probably started after one of the waiting PDS beneficiaries lit a bidi. The Bargi cooperative society outlet is located about 90 kms from Chhindwara. A wall of the outlet had to be demolished before those involved in rescue operations could reach the bodies and survivors.

The victims could not come out because of the narrow exit passage. Harrai Tehsildar R S Tekam said eight victims had been identified. At least three persons who sustained severe burns were being treated at nearby government hospitals.

The state government announced Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured. A member of the cooperative society that runs the outlet said an application to sanction fire tenders had been pending with the district administration.

