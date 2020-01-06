Madhya Pradesh: FIR against Kailash Vijayvargiya, 350 others

Vijayvargiya, the BJP in-charge of West Bengal, said this during a meeting with the party’s MPs and MLAs from the state. (File photo) Vijayvargiya, the BJP in-charge of West Bengal, said this during a meeting with the party’s MPs and MLAs from the state. (File photo)

Days after he courted controversy by threatening officials in Indore, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday again issued a purported threat to officials that they will have to face consequences if they work at the behest of the ruling Congress. He and 350 other BJP workers were booked for violating prohibitory orders in Indore.

Vijayvargiya was in Neemuch for the BJP’s programme to create awareness about the amendment to the citizenship act. Speaking at the event, he said officers should bear in mind that the Congress was not destined to rule for ever. “Tera kya hoga…’’ he said, repeating a line from the film ‘Sholay’ to warn officials.

Reacting to the BJP leader’s comments, Chief Minister Nath said Vijayvargiya should decide whether he is a leader of the land mafia or the BJP.

