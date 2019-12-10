Madhya Pradesh: Fifth property of editor-owner razed

The bungalow is spread over 2,000 sq feet and is located in the Shanti Kunj Colony. (Express) The bungalow is spread over 2,000 sq feet and is located in the Shanti Kunj Colony. (Express)

One more property owned by Jeetu Soni, businessman and editor-owner of an Indore-based eveninger, was demolished by the Indore administration on Monday, as the structure was raised allegedly in violation of rules, officials said.

Spread over 2,000 sq feet, the bungalow in Shanti Kunj Colony was the fifth property owned by Soni to be pulled down since the Indore administration’s crackdown began late November 30.

Indore Collector Lokesh Jatav told The Indian Express that the bungalow was built in violation of building permissions, and the adjacent land had been encroached.

The action against Soni comes in the wake of a series of reports published in his newspaper, ‘Sanjha Lokswami’, in connection with the MP honey trap case in which five women and their driver have been arrested on a complaint from Harbhajan Singh, an engineer with Indore Municipal Corporation, who alleged they demanded Rs 3 crore for not circulating clips of him in a compromising position.

