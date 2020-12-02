Madhya Pradesh farmers to mark Dec 3 as ‘anti-corporate day’, intensify agitation

A declaration to call for a dharna pradarshan was given to the collector in Gwalior-Chambal on Tuesday.

Farmers across 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh are all set to hit the roads to participate in a chakka jaam on December 3 to protest against the three farm Bills and seek assurance on a Minimum Support Price (MSP). Sporadic protests held in different parts of the state are set to intensify with meetings called at village levels to mobilise farmers after talks remained inconclusive on Tuesday.

The protesters will also mark December 3 as “anti-corporate day” against the farm Bills and the 36th anniversary of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

Dr Sunilam, a two-term MLA from Multai in Madhya Pradesh and a member of working committee of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) under which 250 farmers organisation have come together, said, “We will be holding an anti-corporate day to highlight what happens when free hand is given to corporates like the Union Carbide which went scott free. The pressure will only intensify until our demands are met and the three farm laws are repealed.”

A declaration to call for a dharna pradarshan was given to the collector in Gwalior-Chambal on Tuesday. Ashok Tiwari of the CPI, who will lead the protest from Chambal, said, “We are holding meetings at village level to gather support and will be sitting on dharna outside the collectors office.”

A dharna will be held on mandi premises in Bhind.

The farmers protest will also receive support from the employees of the mandi board, many of whom have not been paid their dues with paucity of funds. According to Angira Pandey, President of the Agriculture Mandi Board Officer and Employee Association with about 9,000 employees under its fold, said the outfit is all set to be a part of a national group to come in solidarity with the farmers’ protest. “The mandi board ensured that the farmers got their due and the taxes paid by traders ensured smooth functioning of the mandis and its employees. But the three bills will lead to the degradation of all mandi employees and the entire ecosystem that safeguarded the farmers,” said Pandey.

At least 750 farmers from MP were detained in Delhi while over 300 others from Gwalior-Chambal region blocked the Agra-Delhi Highway on November 26.

