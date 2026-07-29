2,000 farmers march towards Bhopal, bedding and cooking material in hand

Farmers prepare for prolonged protest, saying won’t stop until govt agrees to procure 100% of Madhya Pradesh’s moong crop

Written by: Anand Mohan J
4 min readBhopalJul 29, 2026 05:20 AM IST
2,000 farmers march towards Bhopal, bedding and cooking material in handFarmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) during their Kisan Kranti Padyatra march from Narmadapuram to Bhopal. (PTI)
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Carrying sacks of grain, rolled-up bedding, cooking utensils and enough food to last a week, nearly 2,000 farmers marched into the outskirts of Bhopal on Tuesday after breaking through police barricades at the city’s southern edge, escalating a crop procurement dispute into one of the biggest political confrontations faced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s government this year.

The farmers, representing 19 organisations under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), have announced that they will not leave until the government agrees to procure 100% of the state’s moong crop and addresses long-standing grievances over fertiliser distribution.

On Tuesday night, the procession reached districts located near the outskirts of Bhopal, where scores of policemen were deployed and attempted to stop them with multiple layers of barricades.

The farmers’ march to Bhopal was triggered primarily by demands for assured procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Farmers’ groups say that while the Centre has announced 100% MSP procurement for tur, urad and masur, moong procurement continues to be governed by the Price Support Scheme, under which procurement is generally capped at 25% of a state’s estimated production. They argue that the ceiling leaves a large share of the harvest to be sold in the open market, where prices are significantly below the MSP of Rs 8,768 per quintal for the 2026–27 season.

A farmer leader, Santosh Patwari, said, “We have been mobilising for over 20 days now. We had no option but to protest after we did not hear from the government despite sending multiple representations to the government. The farmers are unable to get a profitable rate for the sale of their moong produce, and we have no option but to go to the CM’s residence.”

The mobilisation began in Narmadapuram, where farmers first assembled at Sethani Ghat before beginning their march towards Bhopal. The administration initially prevented the procession from moving, triggering a sit-in protest. As evening approached and tensions mounted, authorities removed the barricades, allowing the march to continue. On Tuesday, the convoy advanced through Obaidullaganj and Raisen district towards the capital. Police again erected barricades at several locations, including toll plazas and the Mandideep border, while officials urged farmer leaders to hand over a memorandum instead of proceeding into Bhopal.

Wider discontent

The protest also reflects wider discontent in rural Madhya Pradesh. Farmers’ organisations say procurement delays, quantity caps, registration problems and recurring fertiliser shortages have become common over successive crop seasons. With cultivation costs rising and market prices remaining uncertain, they argue that many growers are being forced into distress sales despite good production.

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The agitation presents another political challenge for the Mohan Yadav government, which only months ago was forced to dilute its proposed land-pooling policy for the 2028 Simhastha after sustained protests by farmers in Ujjain. Following weeks of demonstrations, the government revised several provisions of the policy and assured farmers that land would not be acquired without their consent.

Farmers’ organisations have also accused the administration of trying to prevent supporters from reaching Bhopal by placing barricades on roads leading out of villages in districts including Raisen, Vidisha, Harda, Narmadapuram and Budhni.

The administration has denied any attempt to suppress the protest, saying police deployment was aimed at maintaining law and order. Additional SP (Hoshangabad) Anil Sharma said, “The last point of the protest will be maintained at Hoshangabad, and we are constantly talking to the farmers to address their demands in a peaceful manner. There are all facilities here, and we have proper force to manage the situation.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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