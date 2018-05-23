Madhya Pradesh farmer dies at mandi, Collector says heart attack

In his late 20s, Omprakash had come to the mandi to provide food and documents to his brother Pirulal, when he collapsed. In his late 20s, Omprakash had come to the mandi to provide food and documents to his brother Pirulal, when he collapsed.

A FARMER, who had reportedly come to offer food to his brother who was waiting at a mandi in Narsinghgarh town of Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, died on Tuesday. Quoting the preliminary autopsy report, the district administration claimed that Omprakash Patidar died of heart attack.

Denying reports that he had been waiting for a long time to sell his produce, District Collector Karmaveer Sharma told The Indian Express that Omprakash’s brother had queued up outside the mandi. He said Omprakash came there after his brother had sold the produce. He said the family owned more than 35 bigha land and had sold produce many a time over the past few days.

However, holding the mandi administration responsible for the death, farmers blocked traffic for more than an hour. Police and district administration managed to clear the jam. The mandi began to operate after the incident and purchasing continued till late in the night, the Collector claimed.

