Madhya Pradesh farm loan waiver to cover farmers in jail too

FARMERS IN jail have also been considered eligible for the loan waiver scheme being implemented by the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

As many as 69,000 farmers submitted applications on the last day on Tuesday taking the number of applicants to 50.40 lakh.

During the implementation of the scheme, government officials realised that some farmers who took loan are either in jail or died before repaying it.

Although the number of farmers in jail is yet to be calculated, their relatives were told to get the application filled in jail from the beneficiary and get it validated by the jail superintendant. The relatives were asked to get the details of the incarceration period in writing and submit the completed form in respective collectorate.

“Farmers are farmers,” Agriculture Minister Sachin Yadav said while making it clear that those in jail will not be deprived of the benefit.

Farmers who died before repaying their loans have also been covered. Their dependents will benefit from the scheme if they prove themselves to be legal heirs. The district level implementation committee will vet these applications.