Madhya Pradesh: Farm loan waiver panel set up, BJP says scheme announced in haste

THE CONGRESS government in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday constituted a 22-member committee for implementing farm loan waiver but the opposition BJP alleged that the scheme had been tweaked to exclude most farmers to reduce the burden on exchequer.

Former finance minister Jayant Malaiyya said the scheme has been announced in haste and without proper homework. “Even the government does not know how it will be implemented but the fear (of getting sacked) has forced it to implement it,” Malaiyya told reporters, referring to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s comment that he will remove the CM who fails to implement loan waiver within 10 days of coming to power.

Welcoming the scheme, Malaiyya said the March 31, 2018, cut-off date set by the new government will deprive many farmers of the benefit. He said the Congress government has not even finalised the eligibility criteria.

Besides chief secretary, the committee includes commissioner, agriculture production, development commissioner (rural development), and principal secretaries of agriculture, horticulture, cooperation, tribal development and revenue departments.

Govt transfers Rewa Commissioner

Bhopal: The state Tuesday transferred Rewa Commissioner M C Chaudhary to the secretariat in Bhopal as officer on special duty.

Rewa is part of Vindhya Pradesh, the only region in the state where the Congress lost seats and the BJP made gains. In the 30 seats in the region, the BJP’s tally increased from 16 to 24 while the Congress tally reduced from 12 to six.