‘Despite four fire brigades…’: MP collector apologises as blaze wipes out family

Six members of a family, including three children and a two-month-old infant, were killed after a massive fire engulfed a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in Barhi town of Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district on Diwali night.

The accident raised questions about the local fire brigade’s preparedness after the fire tenders pressed into service were allegedly unable to douse the blaze, despite several hours.

Faced with angry residents, Katni Collector Ashish Tiwari apologised to the victims’ family and residents, acknowledging that the administration could not save the six lives despite deploying four fire tenders.

“Despite four fire brigade vehicles being at the spot, the six lives could not be saved. I apologise for it. Despite the fire tenders and rescue teams being on the ground, due to some reasons, the lives could not be saved,” Tiwari said.

He assured them that action would be taken to ensure such a situation is not repeated.

‘Will send fire personnel to Nagpur for training’

The Collector said fire brigade personnel would be “sent for training at the Fire Institute in neighbouring Nagpur.” He promised improvements in facilities at the local government hospital after residents complained that no doctor was available there during the emergency.

Story continues below this ad

The fire broke out around 12.15 am on Monday at the ground-floor shop of Puran Agrawal – a trader dealing in crockery and plastic goods. The building, which housed the shop on the lower floor and residential premises above it, was stocked with goods for the Diwali season. The blaze spread rapidly through the three-storey structure, trapping family members who were sleeping upstairs.

According to police, the administration received information about the blaze around 12.30 am, and the first fire brigade reached the spot by 12.45 am.

Additional fire tenders were subsequently requisitioned, with a request reaching the control room around 1.30 am. However, highly inflammable material stored in the shop made it difficult to contain the flames.

Fire originated from diyas?

Preliminary investigation into the incident has zeroed in on the fire originating from earthen diyas left burning during Diwali celebrations at the ground-floor shop. However, an investigation will establish the exact cause.

Story continues below this ad

Fire tenders were pressed into service from different areas, including Vijayraghavgarh and Kymore besides Katni. The administration is probing allegations that some of the firefighting equipment had malfunctioned at the time.

The building’s structure also complicated the rescue operation. It reportedly had only one entry and exit point, making it difficult for firefighters and rescue personnel to reach the upper floors. According to Katni Superintendent of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma, the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team, deployed alongside local personnel, “eventually had to drill a passage through an adjoining building to reach those trapped inside.”

The rescue operation continued for several hours. Local residents, including several youths, also joined in the efforts to contain the blaze and help the rescue teams.

Infant found in arms of dead mother

Police said walls were broken through after the fire had been partially brought under control to reach those trapped inside. The SDRF team arrived with its full contingent around 5 am. Eye witnesses also reported the infant was found in the arms of the dead mother. The fire was finally contained after five hours.

Story continues below this ad

The six deceased were identified as Puran Agrawal (77), his wife Chandrakala (75), daughter-in-law Poonam, granddaughters Arya (14) and Anvi (6), and a two-month-old infant. Two members of the family, including Puran Agrawal’s son Ritesh, managed to escape.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the deaths and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the family of each deceased person. This is the second fire incident that has claimed an entire family in the state on the same day.

The government will also provide compensation for the families of the six people who died in Seoni district after a fire engulfed a three-storey residential building in Chhapara town.

दीपावली पर्व पर कटनी जिले के बरही और सिवनी जिले के छपारा में आग लगने की दुखद घटना में दो परिवारों के कई सदस्यों के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत हृदय विदारक है। दिवंगतों को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। राज्य शासन की ओर से मृतकों के परिजनों को ₹4-4 लाख की सहायता राशि प्रदान करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगतों को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह अपार दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 9, 2026

The fire broke out between 4 am and 4.30 am at the residence of goldsmith Kundan Lal Soni. Ten people were inside the house when the blaze erupted, leaving six dead.

The family was reportedly asleep when the fire broke out, leaving them with little time to escape.

Story continues below this ad

The family lived on the first floor of the building, while a grocery shop operated from the ground floor. Officials suspect the family died due to suffocation after the fire broke out. Fire officials suspect a short circuit may have caused the fire.

Those killed have been identified as Kundan Lal Soni (75), his wife Rajkumari Soni (65), and relatives Ritu Soni (42), Smriti Soni (40), Surya Soni (45), and Aditya Soni (16).