Madhya Pradesh: Ex-ministers get notices to vacate official bungalows, Congress rebels not on list

The Madhya Pradesh government Wednesday served notices on ministers in the previous Kamal Nath government to vacate official bungalows in the capital.

However, the six former ministers, who were among the 22 Congress MLAs to resign from the Assembly in March, have not been served the notices. While two of them are ministers in the current government, none of them are legislators now.

With the lockdown being imposed within four days of the previous government’s collapse, no former minister has been able to vacate the bungalows. Even Nath, MLA from Chhindwara, is still occupying the Chief Minister’s residence.

While the ruling BJP called the notices part of a routine procedure, the Congress termed it political vendetta, citing no notices to the rebels.

“It shows the pettiness of BJP that it is playing politics even during a pandemic. We have no hesitation in vacating the bungalows and would do so once the lockdown is lifted, but the government should ensure that bungalows of former ministers who resigned as MLAs and legislators who have resigned are also vacated,’’ former urban development minister Jaivardhan Singh told The Indian Express.

Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said. He said Nath had spoken to Chouhan and would vacate the bungalow after the lockdown.

BJP spokesperson Lokendra Parashar said Chouhan had vacated the Chief Minister’s residence immediately after BJP’s loss in 2018.

