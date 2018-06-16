Madhya Pradesh EOW looks into e-tender ‘scam’, officer who sought probe divested of charge

THE ECONOMIC Offences Wing (EOW) of the Madhya Pradesh government has initiated a probe into alleged irregularities in e-tendering process of some government departments, even as the officer who had recommended the probe was late on Friday divested of additional charge as Principal Secretary, Science and IT. The alleged scam involves tampering of e-tendering process by hackers to favour firms whose bids had been rejected. The Congress has alleged that the irregularities run into at least Rs 1,000 crore, and that the BJP government in the state is trying to hush up the matter by handing over the probe to its own agency rather than the CBI.

While Manish Rastogi, a 1994-batch IAS, was divested of additional charge of Science and IT department, he will continue to hold other responsibilities, it was announced. Rastogi is on leave for the last few days. Pramod Agarwal has been given the charge of Science and IT. Ten IAS officers were reshuffled. Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology (MAP-IT) had, a few weeks ago, found out irregularities in the tenders issued for projects of state water board, public health engineering and state road development corporation.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath subsequently alleged that e-tendering processes of several government departments had been compromised, and that irregularities in the Rs 1,000-crore project to supply water to villages under Nal Jal Samuh Yojana had only come to light. The Congress leader alleged that EOW is not technically equipped to probe the matter, and it is not expected to carry out an impartial probe.

“If in impartial probe is carried out, it would turn out to be the biggest scam in the state’s history,’’ Nath claimed.

