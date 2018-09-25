PM Modi, Amit Shah launch BJP campaign in MP, says Rahul Gandhi ‘daydreaming’ about winning election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during BJP ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’, in Bhopal. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during BJP ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’, in Bhopal. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday kickstarted the party’s campaign in the upcoming assembly election in Madhya Pradesh by addressing a mega rally in Bhopal.

Firing a salvo at the Opposition, the prime minister targetted Rahul Gandhi-led Congress and said that they have lost their balance and are a burden on the country.

Without naming Pakistan, PM Modi suggested that the Congress has failed to forge an alliance in the country and is, therefore, forming alliances with other countries.

कांग्रेस पार्टी हिन्दुस्तान में गठबंधन करने में सफल नहीं हो रही है तो वो भारत के बाहर गठबंधन खोज रही है। कांग्रेस पार्टी ने सत्ता खोने के बाद अपना संतुलन भी खो दिया है। कांग्रेस पार्टी देश के ऊपर अब बोझ बन गयी है : पीएम मोदी #KaryakartaMahakumbh — BJP (@BJP4India) September 25, 2018

Mocking the Congress, Modi said that the 125-year-old party has been reduced to “begging” smaller parties to forge alliances. He said even if the Congress gets allies, the coalition will not be successful. “They (Congress) are indulging in mud-slinging because they find it easier… They have indulged in mud-slinging earlier too. But I want to tell them, jitna humpar kichad uchaloge, utna hi kamal khilega (the more you throw mud at us, the more the lotus (BJP’s symbol) will bloom),” Modi said. Follow Highlights Here

Addressing the same event, the BJP chief continued his attack against the Opposition over the NRC issue and said that they are raising the question to deflect attention from crucial subjects, and that “there is no competition to the BJP in respect of development, security and nationalism.”

Shah went on to say that Rahul Gandhi was “daydreaming” about winning in Madhya Pradesh. “Since 2014, the Congress has been ousted from every state. The BJP’s vote share and the number of seats have increased in places where its presence was negligible,” Shah said. “This is Madhya Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi should first think of his party’s performance post-2014 and then dare to speak. Nobody can stop him from day-dreaming,” he said.

According to BJP leaders, more than 10 lakh party workers from across the state attended the ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ organised in Bhopal being held on the occasion of birth anniversary of RSS ideologue and Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) co-founder Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

