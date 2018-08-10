Follow Us:
Friday, August 10, 2018
Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018: Congress moves SC for random VVPAT verification

In his petition, Kamal Nath sought verification of 10 per cent of polling stations in every constituency in Madhya Pradesh. The SC will hear his plea next week.

Kamal Nath moves Supreme Court for random VVPAT verification during Madhya Pradesh elections Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has moved the Supreme Court seeking random verification of VVPAT machines during the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

The Supreme Court Friday listed a petition filed by Congress leader Kamal Nath seeking directions to the Election Commission to conduct random verification of VVPAT machines during the Madhya Pradesh elections, scheduled later this year. The apex court will hear the petition next week. In the past, the Congress has alleged tampering of VVPAT machines and urged the poll body to take measures to ensure free and fair elections.

In his petition, Nath, who is the president of the party’s unit in Madhya Pradesh, sought verification of 10 per cent of polling stations in every constituency. He also said the voters’ list should be provided in text format, reported news agency PTI.

VVPAT machines give voters immediate proof of the candidate they have chosen. After voting, the machine displays a slip for seven seconds with the name of the candidate, after which it cuts it and drops in into the storage box. The machine can be accessed by officials, but not voters.

The matter was raised before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar.

