MP to begin work on Ekal Nagrik Database

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced that it will soon start work to prepare ‘Ekal Nagrik Database’ so that there is no need to repeatedly seek information from potential beneficiaries of government schemes.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said there are more than 600 schemes in the state at present and the beneficiaries are registered separately for each of them to pass on the benefits.

The database will have information like name, address, educational qualification, BPL certificate, income certificate, cast certificate and land details. “Once the database is ready, it will save government officials’ time besides being convenient to beneficiaries,” the CM said while addressing the first meeting held at the secretariat for the ambitious scheme.

Giving an example, the CM said once a caste certificate is issued, the information will remain permanently in the database and there will be no need to ask for the caste certificate again for passing on the benefit of other schemes.

A government official said such databases have been created in Rajasthan, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. While in Rajasthan, it’s implemented under a scheme called Bhamashah, in the two southern states it’s implemented under the name Praja Sadhikar.

The official said different types of data will be matched and bio metrics verified to develop the database and efforts will be made to constantly update it.

