Madhya Pradesh: Doctor claims patients’ kin assaulted him, wanted to be treated by upper caste person

“On the doctor’s complaint, we have registered a case against these people under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly using casteist remarks and under the relevant section of the IPC for obstructing a government staff from doing his duty,” the police official said. (Representational Image) “On the doctor’s complaint, we have registered a case against these people under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly using casteist remarks and under the relevant section of the IPC for obstructing a government staff from doing his duty,” the police official said. (Representational Image)

In an incident of alleged assault on a medical professional belonging to Schedule Tribe community in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, a doctor alleged that he was assaulted by a group of relatives of two women patients who sustained injuries in an accident, reported PTI. The relatives demanded that the women’s treatment must be carried out by an ‘upper caste’ doctor, police sources were quoted as stating by PTI.

Garha Police Station in-charge S Khan informed PTI that Dr Geetesh Ratre complained about the incident that took place on Friday wherein two women who got injured in an accident were brought to the state-run Subhash Chandra Medical College in Jabalpur at around 7:30 pm.

“Dr Ratre was on duty in the Emergency Department and he directed the medical staff to start treatment immediately. However, a mob of about a dozen people, comprising relatives and acquaintances, reached there and asked Dr Ratre his name and caste,” Khan informed PTI, quoting the complaint.

When Dr Ratre answered them that he belonged to a Scheduled Tribe community, the accused individuals demanded that only an ‘upper caste’ doctor should treat the two injured women, the police official said.

This led to an argument between the group and the doctor and it is reported that Dr. Ratre was manhandled during the course of the altercation. The station in-charge further informed that the group resorted to taking away the injured women from the hospital.

“On the doctor’s complaint, we have registered a case against these people under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly using casteist remarks and under relevant section of the IPC for obstructing a government staff from doing his duty,” the police official said, adding a search is on to nab the accused.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd