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Remote location, reluctant parents: Madhya Pradesh battles odds amid outbreak that left 6 kids dead

Even as the exact cause of the illness and deaths is not known yet, 47 children remain hospitalised while 54 are being treated at home

Madhya Pradesh mysterious deaths, mp mysterious deaths, Balaghat mysterious deaths, mysterious illness and deaths, MP battles odds amid outbreak, Indian express news, current affairsA number of affected children are undergoing treatment at Balaghat district hospital
Written by: Anand Mohan J
4 min readBhopalAug 12, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: Aug 12, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

Six children have died and 100 others have fallen ill in four remote, Baiga-dominated villages of Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district over the past month. The health department said it learnt about the deaths only after three children had already died.

Though the exact cause of the illness and deaths is not known yet, the immediate challenge for authorities was locating the children in the remote areas and convincing their parents to allow them to be taken to hospital. Eventually, the health officials had to take police’s help to ensure the children were sent to the hospital.

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Anand Mohan
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the... Read More

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