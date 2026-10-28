After denying hooch deaths, administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas faces shake-up

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred Dewas Collector Ritu Raj and Superintendent of Police Puneet Gahlot — days after reports of suspected spurious liquor deaths in several villages in the district triggered a controversy over the administration’s initial response in the matter.

The Dewas district administration had initially dismissed allegations that a spate of deaths in Chandana village was linked to the consumption of spurious liquor, describing reports of hooch deaths as “false and misleading”.

In a statement issued on October 24, the administration said 10 people had died in the village between October 1 and 15, but maintained that none of them resulted from poisonous liquor.