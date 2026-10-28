After denying hooch deaths, administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas faces shake-up

The administration had claimed that the 10 deaths in question were due to old age, common illnesses, brain haemorrhage, accidents etc. Meanwhile, police probing the matter have arrested 10 people in the case

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalUpdated: Oct 28, 2026 05:08 AM IST
After denying hooch deaths, administration in MP's Dewas faces shake-up(Reuters/File)
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The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred Dewas Collector Ritu Raj and Superintendent of Police Puneet Gahlot — days after reports of suspected spurious liquor deaths in several villages in the district triggered a controversy over the administration’s initial response in the matter.

The Dewas district administration had initially dismissed allegations that a spate of deaths in Chandana village was linked to the consumption of spurious liquor, describing reports of hooch deaths as “false and misleading”.

In a statement issued on October 24, the administration said 10 people had died in the village between October 1 and 15, but maintained that none of them resulted from poisonous liquor.

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It attributed the deaths to various causes, including old age, common illnesses, brain haemorrhage, accidents while working in fields, and pre-existing health conditions aggravated by excessive alcohol consumption.

Also Read | Victims saved Rs 20, told liquor wasn’t fake: Inside Madhya Pradesh deaths

The administration also said that liquor seized during the investigation came from licensed shops and that chemical tests and post-mortem examinations had not confirmed the presence of poison.

It claimed that no patient had been admitted to hospitals or health centres in the district or nearby areas for suspected poisoning, consumption of poisonous liquor or vision impairment.

The statement came after villagers alleged that at least 10 people had died after consuming suspected spurious liquor between September 27 and October 16, with some reportedly experiencing vomiting, dizziness and other symptoms before their deaths.

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However, after the deaths came to light, a police probe found an alleged network of illicit liquor smugglers.

According to police, the arrests followed information received about the deaths of two people in Chandana on October 15 and 18.

Relatives of the deceased and other villagers named Vinod Jaiswal, a resident of Chandana, as an alleged seller of illicit liquor. Police subsequently intercepted a car and arrested Jaiswal along with Ajay Rathore and Rameshwar Songara.

Police said six cartons containing 54 litres of country liquor were recovered from the vehicle. A case was registered under Section 34(2) of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 1915.

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During questioning, the three allegedly disclosed the involvement of seven other people in the illegal sale of liquor, police said. Those named included Satyendra Ojha, Nitin Solanki, Chandrashekhar Bairagi, Raj, Jugal, Rajendra Ninama and Vishal Chauhan. All seven were subsequently arrested, taking the total number of accused in the case to 10.

City Superintendent of Police Sumit Agarwal said the seized liquor would be sent to a forensic science laboratory for examination.

On Tuesday, the government appointed Neha Meena as the new collector of Dewas while Aditya Mishra will be the new SP.

Former Dewas Collector Raj has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the General Administration Department.

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Former SP Gahlot has been posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police at police headquarters in Bhopal. Neither order explicitly links the changes to the suspected liquor deaths or describes them as disciplinary action.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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