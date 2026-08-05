Madhya Pradesh: Despite red flags, panel nod for power project in tiger corridor

Despite “taking note” of the reservations expressed by a Madhya Pradesh Forest Department officer and acknowledging its location in an area used by tigers and other wildlife, the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) recently recommended clearance for the Panari pumped storage hydropower project in the Panna-Ranipur tiger corridor, as per official documents.

The 1,800 MW project had sought wildlife clearance as it requires 411.48 hectares of forest land that falls within this key tiger corridor and the satellite core areas of Panna Tiger Reserve. The corridor in question connects forests around the Panna reserve across Satna and Panna districts to the Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Chitrakoot, UP.

Prior to the project’s clearance in the SC-NBWL’s July 9, 2026, meeting, the panel had ordered a site inspection in January to ascertain its impact.

A four-member team comprising officials from the Environment Ministry and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), a scientist from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), and a DFO from Madhya Pradesh visited the site and recommended clearance, but with certain riders.

However, the DFO also underlined that the project is situated in an area that sees continuous, unhindered movement of tigers, leopards and bears. The DFO also highlighted that the proposed project is likely to block the corridor. Further, the DFO stated that due to the implementation of the Ken-Betwa river-linking project, wildlife activity and movement in this corridor had increased, and that there is no alternative pathway for wildlife dispersal.

However, clearance was recommended for the project with conditions to implement mitigation measures, so as to maintain “the integrity of the wildlife corridor”, the minutes of SC-NBWL’s July 9 meeting show.

The key condition includes the construction of three 30-metre-wide wildlife overpasses across the Baghain River, which is frequently used by wildlife. The wildlife panel also directed changing the alignment of a muck-dumping area to avoid a new road in a forest, minutes of the July 9 meeting state. Further, muck-dumping areas and job facility areas were to be relocated from the tiger corridor, wherever feasible, the minutes state.

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While recommending clearance for the project, the standing committee did note the “reservations expressed by the field officers regarding possible fragmentation of the corridor”.

During deliberations on the proposal, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav sought the views of WII Director, Madhya Pradesh Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW), and NTCA Member Secretary.

The NTCA member secretary stated that the proposal may be recommended keeping in view the committee’s report and mitigation measures recommended. WII Director stated that, although the project would have “significant implications” for habitat connectivity, these could be reduced through scientifically designed mitigation measures; therefore, the proposal may be recommended. The CWLW agreed with the recommendations of the broader four-member site inspection committee and said that mitigation measures should be ensured.