Why Madhya Pradesh relieved Deputy Chief Minister’s OSD

“The matter of irregularities relating to liquor contracts during 2024–25 has come to my notice. During this period, Deepam Raichura was posted in Bhopal as Assistant Excise Commissioner. At that time, he was not working as my OSD,” Devda said. (Express photo)

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday relieved Deepam Raichura of his additional charge as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, hours after a purported statement attributed to a Delhi-based businessman alleged that Rs 1 crore was paid in connection with securing two liquor-shop contracts in Bhopal.

The allegations appear in a purported statement attributed to Mohit Gogia, a businessman accused in a series of high-profile property-fraud cases being investigated by Delhi Police. The allegations concerning the liquor contracts have not been independently verified.

The government order, issued by the Commercial Tax Department on October 9, states that Raichura has been relieved of the additional charge with immediate effect. Devda said he had ordered an inquiry after the allegations came to his notice, adding that Raichura was not working as his OSD during the period in question.