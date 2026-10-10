Why Madhya Pradesh relieved Deputy Chief Minister’s OSD

A businessman accused in a separate Delhi property-fraud case alleges a Rs 1-crore payment linked to two Bhopal liquor-shop contracts for 2024–25. Deputy CM Jagdish Devda says an inquiry has been ordered

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalOct 10, 2026 07:17 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh relieves Deputy Chief Minister's OSD, Madhya Pradesh liquor-shop contracts, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh government, Indian express news, current affairs“The matter of irregularities relating to liquor contracts during 2024–25 has come to my notice. During this period, Deepam Raichura was posted in Bhopal as Assistant Excise Commissioner. At that time, he was not working as my OSD,” Devda said. (Express photo)
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The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday relieved Deepam Raichura of his additional charge as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, hours after a purported statement attributed to a Delhi-based businessman alleged that Rs 1 crore was paid in connection with securing two liquor-shop contracts in Bhopal.

The allegations appear in a purported statement attributed to Mohit Gogia, a businessman accused in a series of high-profile property-fraud cases being investigated by Delhi Police. The allegations concerning the liquor contracts have not been independently verified.

The government order, issued by the Commercial Tax Department on October 9, states that Raichura has been relieved of the additional charge with immediate effect. Devda said he had ordered an inquiry after the allegations came to his notice, adding that Raichura was not working as his OSD during the period in question.

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“The matter of irregularities relating to liquor contracts during 2024–25 has come to my notice. During this period, Deepam Raichura was posted in Bhopal as Assistant Excise Commissioner. At that time, he was not working as my OSD,” Devda said.

Devda said he had directed the department concerned to conduct an inquiry promptly. “To ensure that the inquiry is conducted impartially, Deepam Raichura has been relieved of the charge of OSD with immediate effect,” he said.

Raichura has denied the allegations, describing them as false and fabricated.

The purported statement attributed to Gogia alleges that he was introduced to Raichura in 2022–23 and that two liquor shops in Bhopal’s TT Nagar area were allotted for the 2024–25 excise year. Gogia allegedly claimed that Rs 1 crore was paid in connection with securing the contracts.

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Gogia is an accused in a separate property-fraud investigation in Delhi. Investigators have alleged that a network used forged documents and purported bank-auction transactions to obtain money from prospective buyers of high-value properties. One of the cases concerns the alleged sale of an apartment at DLF Camellias, a luxury residential complex in Gurugram.

In that case, a complaint filed by Babita Mittal on June 13, 2025, led to the registration of an FIR by the Delhi Crime Branch on October 30, 2025.

According to Delhi Police, Gogia and his wife, Shweta Gogia, operating through MG Leasing & Finance, approached the complainant through an intermediary and allegedly represented that they had purchased apartment No. 220 on the 20th floor of Tower 2 at DLF Camellias for approximately Rs 27 crore. They allegedly promised that the complainant would be made a co-buyer and subsequently the sole buyer, with possession to be delivered within weeks.

The complainant alleged that she transferred Rs 12.04 crore to MG Leasing & Finance between August and October 2024 through RTGS transactions and demand drafts.

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Police alleged that the accused supplied fabricated ownership documents, auction details, possession letters and payment receipts to make the transaction appear genuine. The complainant subsequently discovered that the documents were forged and that the promised transfer had not taken place, according to the allegations.

Gogia was arrested on November 22, 2025, while other accused persons named in the case were arrested in November and December that year. A chargesheet was filed against the co-accused on February 17, 2026.

 

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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