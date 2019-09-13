Madhya Pradesh: Death toll in rain-related incidents 202, says minister

As heavy rainfall continues to batter most parts of Madhya Pradesh, the toll in rain-related incidents has gone up to 202, said state Revenue Minister Govind Rajput on Thursday.

Heavy rain have been forecast in 14 districts in the next 24 hours.

Rajput said more than 30 districts in the state have received more than average rainfall causing widespread damage to property and crops. He said 202 lives have been lost and 32 people suffered injuries. The death compensation is Rs 4 lakh. As many as 631 cattle heads have also been killed in the rainfall. He said the government’s first priority was to ensure safety of human lives and nearly 8,000 temporary relief camps have been set up to provide shelter and food to those affected by the rain.