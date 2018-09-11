Madhya Pradesh: Dalit man allegedly scalped with knife for wearing turban

“Jatav alleged in his statement that Gurjar and two others removed the skin of his head with a knife,” said Narwar police station in-charge Badam Singh Yadav. “Jatav alleged in his statement that Gurjar and two others removed the skin of his head with a knife,” said Narwar police station in-charge Badam Singh Yadav.

In yet another case of atrocity against Dalits, three men belonging to Gujjar community allegedly sliced off a man’s scalp for wearing turban in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, police said on Tuesday. The victim is battling for his life.

According to a PTI report, on September 3, Sardar Singh Jatav, a Bahujan Samaj Party worker, was called to the residence of Surendra Gurjar, one of the accused, on some pretext. They abused him and then peeled off his scalp using a knife, the official said.

“Jatav alleged in his statement that Gurjar and two others removed the skin of his head with a knife,” PTI quoted Narwar police station in-charge Badam Singh Yadav as saying. Jatav was seriously injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gwalior, he said.

No arrests have been made so far and efforts are on to trace the accused, Yadav added.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against the three men under relevant sections of the IPC and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

Shivpuri district BSP president Dayashankar Gautam claimed on Monday that Jatav was attacked for “wearing a turban”.

He claimed the accused tied up the 45-year-old, who always wore a blue turban, after he reached Gurjar’s residence and thrashed him. They took objection to Jatav wearing the turban. Gautam claimed that the accused allowed Jatav to go after a while.

He alleged that the police initially refused to accept Jatav’s complaint against the Gurjars. A delegation of the BSP submitted a memorandum to Shivpuri superintendent of police on Monday.

