Madhya Pradesh crisis LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on SC as BJP plea for floor test comes up for hearing

The Supreme Court will Tuesday hear a petition filed by the BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit seeking a floor test in the Legislative Assembly “within 12 hours” to prove its majority. The party moved the apex court after the Speaker adjourned the House on Monday citing coronavirus fears. The plea will come up for hearing after 10.30 am before a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta.

The crisis in the state began after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress along with 22 MLAs, reducing the Kamal Nath government to a minority. The Speaker has so far only accepted the resignations of six MLAs, asking the rest to appear before him and verify their signatures.

“(The government) has no moral, legal, democratic or constitutional right to remain in power even for a single day. All possible attempts are being made by the Hon’ble Chief Minister to convert his minority government into majority by giving all possible threats, allurements to the members of the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha,” the opposition party said in its petition.

The Governor, meanwhile, has instructed Nath to hold a floor test today “by respecting constitutional and democratic traditions”, and that “it will be assumed that you actually don’t have a majority in the House” otherwise.

The 22 MLAs are at a hotel in Bengaluru, and are likely to address a press conference this morning.

With the effective strength of the Assembly at 222, the majority mark is 112. Congress has 108 seats in the House, while BJP has 107.