Tuesday, March 17, 2020
COVID-19
Madhya Pradesh crisis LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on SC as BJP plea for floor test comes up for hearing

The BJP's petition seeking a floor test "within 12 hours" will come up for hearing after 10.30 am before a Supreme Court bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 17, 2020 9:13:33 am
With the effective strength of the Assembly at 222, the majority mark is 112. Congress has 108 seats in the House, while BJP has 107.

The Supreme Court will Tuesday hear a petition filed by the BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit seeking a floor test in the Legislative Assembly “within 12 hours” to prove its majority. The party moved the apex court after the Speaker adjourned the House on Monday citing coronavirus fears. The plea will come up for hearing after 10.30 am before a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta.

The crisis in the state began after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress along with 22 MLAs, reducing the Kamal Nath government to a minority. The Speaker has so far only accepted the resignations of six MLAs, asking the rest to appear before him and verify their signatures.

“(The government) has no moral, legal, democratic or constitutional right to remain in power even for a single day. All possible attempts are being made by the Hon’ble Chief Minister to convert his minority government into majority by giving all possible threats, allurements to the members of the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha,” the opposition party said in its petition.

The Governor, meanwhile, has instructed Nath to hold a floor test today “by respecting constitutional and democratic traditions”, and that “it will be assumed that you actually don’t have a majority in the House” otherwise.

The 22 MLAs are at a hotel in Bengaluru, and are likely to address a press conference this morning.

With the effective strength of the Assembly at 222, the majority mark is 112. Congress has 108 seats in the House, while BJP has 107.

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Supreme Court to hear BJP plea; Governor asks Kamal Nath to hold floor test today; rebel Congress MLAs to address press conference in Bengaluru. Follow live news updates below.

    09:13 (IST)17 Mar 2020
    SC to hear BJP plea for floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly after 10.30 am

    Welcome to our live blog on the fast-moving political development in Madhya Pradesh. The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up for hearing this morning a petition filed by the BJP seeking a floor test in the Legislative Assembly "within 12 hours". Meanwhile, the Governor has asked the Kamal Nath government to hold a floor test in the House today. Follow our blog as we bring you the latest news.

    Madhya Pradesh crisis live updates: BJP parades its MLAs before Governor Lalji Tandon.

    Madhya Pradesh Speaker N P Prajapati adjourned the Assembly on Monday, which was the first day of the Budget Session. His move was being keenly watched to see whether he would hold a floor test for the Kamal Nath government to prove its majority. Citing the coronavirus outbreak, however, the Speaker adjourned proceedings till March 26. The state Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and General Administration, Govind Singh, had moved a motion to adjourn the Assembly.

    All MLAs were present in the House on Monday except 22, who had sent in their resignations to the Speaker after they quit the Congress along with Jyotiraditya Scindia. To prevent them from interacting with the Congress or revoking their resignations, he had then whisked them off to a hotel in Bengaluru.

    Also read | Here’s our explainer on the practice of ‘resort politics’

    The Speaker has so far accepted the resignations of only six MLAs (all ministers in the state government), and asked the rest to meet him and verify their signatures. The MLAs, however, have not sought an appointment yet to meet him.

    After accepting the resignations of six MLAs, the effective strength of the 230-member Assembly is down to 222, bring the majority mark to 112. Congress has 108 seats in the House, while BJP has 107.

    With the session resuming on March 26, the Congress has at least 10 days to get its flock in order.

    On Monday, the state unit of the BJP moved the Supreme Court seeking a floor test in the House. In its plea, the party sought direction to the Chief Minister and the Principal Secretary of the Assembly to “hold the floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly within 12 hours of the passing of the order by this court and as directions… issued by Governor.”

    It also submitted a letter to the Governor and paraded 106 MLAs before him. Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Nath of running away from the battlefield.

