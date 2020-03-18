Now Congress moves SC, new roll of dice: trust or no-trust vote?

The BJP moved the top court on Monday after Speaker N P Prajapati adjourned the session citing coronavirus fears. The BJP moved the top court on Monday after Speaker N P Prajapati adjourned the session citing coronavirus fears.

UNCERTAINTY prevailed in Madhya Pradesh with the Congress approaching the Supreme Court seeking access to its rebel MLAs and the apex court issuing notices to Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati on a BJP petition challenging the adjournment of the House till March 26 citing the coronavirus scare.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon once again asked the Chief Minister to prove majority on Tuesday. However, the Assembly Secretariat argued that the matter was sub-judice.

Kamal Nath claimed that the BJP had moved a no-confidence motion, and the government will prove its numbers when the Speaker takes a call on allowing it But BJP leader Shivraj Chouhan and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava denied this, adding that the Congress was trying to delay the inevitable.

A trust vote entails immediate voting unlike a no-confidence motion in which voting is followed after a long debate, which would give some more time to the government.

BJP leader Narottam Mishra said the party had only submitted a letter to the Secretariat about the governor’s directive to hold a trust vote.

While the Congress continued to allege that the 16 legislators had been held at gun point in a Bengaluru resort, the rebel legislators held a press conference Tuesday to refute the charge.

Accompanied by six ministers whose resignations have been accepted by the speaker, the 16 loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia said they were unhappy with CM Nath for ignoring them and focusing on development of only Chhindwara, his pocket borough. They said they were forced to address a press conference because false tales were being shared.

The rebels said the CM had no time for them and that nepotism and corruption were rampant in the 15-month old government. They said they would return to Bhopal only if provided CRPF security.

Law Minister P C Sharma said the press conference should have been held in Bhopal, not Bengaluru. Later, Sharma and other Congress leaders showed old statements of the rebels praising the CM and talking about development works in their constituencies.

Speaker Prajapati separately wrote to the Governor Tuesday expressing concern about the safety of the rebel MLAs. “Family members of some of the 16 MLAs have expressed concerns over their safety. I request you to take concrete steps to allay our fears,” he wrote.

In his letter to the Governor, the CM repeated his allegations that the BJP had planned the operation to take Congress legislators to Bengaluru by offering them allurements. “Let them return to MP and spend a few days with their family members and decide about their future in a free atmosphere,” the CM said. Responding to the governor’s challenge that the failure to hold a floor test on Tuesday would mean that the government was in minority, the CM said the conclusion was unconstitutional.

