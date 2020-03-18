Madhya Pradesh crisis: Governor, speaker engage in war of words over ‘missing legislators’

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and Assembly speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati. (File) Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and Assembly speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and Assembly speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati have engaged in a war of words over “missing legislators”, who are crucial for the ongoing political drama in the state.

On late Tuesday night, the speaker wrote to the governor that he was concerned about the safety of 16 legislators, who did not attend the first day of the budget session of the assembly on Monday. Prajapati said he had received their resignation letters through someone else and that he was certain that the MLAs had signed the letters under duress because none of their relatives were present when the letters were submitted to him. “Being the guardian of the state, please take concrete steps to ensure the return of the missing legislators and redress my and relatives’ concern,’’ the letter read.

Sending his reply after 3 am on Wednesday, the governor said, “I appreciate your concern about the safety of legislators due to their absence (from the house). I understand the pain you are feeling for the last 8-10 days. Though you haven’t mentioned the efforts you made to get information about the legislators, I believe you must have taken adequate efforts.’’

Referring to the speaker’s decision to accept the resignations of six of the 22 legislators, the governor said he appreciates the “impartial, courageous and quick’’ redressal. Without spelling it out, the governor said the speaker must be aware of what procedure to follow when legislators remain absent from the house without information.

The governor asked the speaker to share with him rules under which the latter has requested him to take some steps. “It seems you have sent the letter to me by mistake because the responsibility of providing security to all citizens rests with the executive. I will be happy if I could address your current concern and pain in any form,” he added.

Over the past few days, the governor has also engaged in a letter war with Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The CM has not only replied to every letter but has also called on Governor Lalji Tondon at Raj Bhavan four times.

