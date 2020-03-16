Madhya Pradesh floor test LIVE: Showdown in Assembly today as Speaker keeps cards close to chest

All eyes are on Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati whose decision on floor test today will determine the fate of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led Congress government. In the Assembly business schedule for today, there is no word on the trust vote but instead only mentions the Governor’s address and the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address.
On Sunday, Speaker Prajapati said he is more “concerned” about the spread of novel coronavirus. The Speaker’s reply came amid speculation that the Congress government would use the infection spread to avoid or postpone the trust vote.
Late Sunday night, Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon who said that he was convinced that the Congress government was in minority and to “protect democratic principles’’, the CM must win the trust of the House immediately after the Governor’s address on Monday. After the meeting, Kamal Nath told reporters that the Speaker would take a call on voting.
The resignation of the 22 MLAs, most of them Jyotiraditya Scindia’s loyalists, last week has brought the Kamal Nath government on the brink of collapse. The Speaker has so far accepted resignations of six of the 22 MLAs, bringing down the effective strength of the House to 222 and the new majority mark at 112. The opposition BJP has 107 MLAs, while Congress has 108.
Highlights
After the six resignations were accepted, the strength of the 230-member House has come down to 222 after accounting for two vacancies caused by death. The BJP has 107 members and the Congress 108. Both parties have issued whips to their members. The Samajwadi Party has asked its lone member to vote for the Congress. There are four Independents and two BSP MLAs.
In the week-long political drama in Madhya Pradesh, 'resort politics' was back in the news as both the Congress and the BJP shifted their MLAs to resorts outside the state due to fears of poaching. While the Congress MLAs returned on Sunday from Jaipur, the BJP too was bringing back its legislators from Haryana to attend the first day of the session on Monday. Here's what the term 'resort politics' means
Welcome to The Indian Express live blog on Madhya Pradesh floor test. The fate of Kamal Nath-led Congress govt is hung in balance as there is no clarity on whether the Madhya Pradesh floor test will take place today. Follow this space as we track the latest developments