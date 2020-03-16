Madhya Pradesh floor test LIVE: Showdown in Assembly today as Speaker keeps cards close to chest

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (File Photo) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (File Photo)

All eyes are on Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati whose decision on floor test today will determine the fate of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led Congress government. In the Assembly business schedule for today, there is no word on the trust vote but instead only mentions the Governor’s address and the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address.

On Sunday, Speaker Prajapati said he is more “concerned” about the spread of novel coronavirus. The Speaker’s reply came amid speculation that the Congress government would use the infection spread to avoid or postpone the trust vote.

Late Sunday night, Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon who said that he was convinced that the Congress government was in minority and to “protect democratic principles’’, the CM must win the trust of the House immediately after the Governor’s address on Monday. After the meeting, Kamal Nath told reporters that the Speaker would take a call on voting.

The resignation of the 22 MLAs, most of them Jyotiraditya Scindia’s loyalists, last week has brought the Kamal Nath government on the brink of collapse. The Speaker has so far accepted resignations of six of the 22 MLAs, bringing down the effective strength of the House to 222 and the new majority mark at 112. The opposition BJP has 107 MLAs, while Congress has 108.