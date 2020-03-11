Madhya Pradesh crisis: All eyes on Speaker, he says will go by rule book

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati.

All eyes will be on Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati, who received the resignations of 19 Congress legislators on Tuesday, for the last word on the political drama unfolding in Madhya Pradesh.

The Gotegaon MLA was elected as Speaker and not chosen by consensus as was the practice. The Speaker’s election took place because the BJP insisted on it given the wafer-thin majority of the ruling Congress. In retaliation, the Congress denied the BJP the post of Deputy Speaker as was the wont.

Asked about the resignations, Prajapati said he will go by the rule book. The resignations of three Congress legislators, who the BJP claimed had shifted loyalty, have not reached the Speaker yet. Prajapati did not attend the legislative party meeting that took place inside the CM’s house on Tuesday.

The Budget Session of the Assembly begins on March 16. While the BJP claims that the government is already in minority, the decision will be taken only in the Assembly where the Speaker has the last word. Prajapati’s role will become crucial as and when there is voting in the Assembly — either during a trust vote or on any other motion or passage of Bill.

