Madhya Pradesh cow slaughter: NSA revoked against 2 of 3 accused

NEARLY THREE weeks after Khandwa administration invoked National Security Act (NSA) against three people allegedly involved in cow slaughter, the Home Department has revoked the stringent provision against two of them.

Moghat Police had charged Raju alias Nadeem, Shakeel and Azam with slaughtering a cow in Kharkali village, about 10 km from the communally sensitive Khandwa town and booked them under sections 4, 6, 9 of Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act. Later, on recommendation from the SP, Khandwa Collector sanctioned slapping of the NSA that allows detention for a longer period.

Invocation of NSA in a Congress-ruled state had not gone down well with the party leadership. Relatives of Nadeem and Shakeel had written to the CM, and the home minister, demanding an impartial inquiry into the matter and revocation of the NSA provisions.

Congress MLA from Bhopal Central Arif Masood said NSA has been revoked against two of the three accused. Advocate Nafees Qureshi, who represents Nadeem and Shakeel, said NSA against his clients has been revoked.