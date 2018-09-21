Madhya Pradesh court gives death to teacher for rape of four-year-old girl

Mahendra Singh Gond, a guest teacher at a Satna school, was arrested a day after the victim was found unconscious by her father and relatives. Mahendra Singh Gond, a guest teacher at a Satna school, was arrested a day after the victim was found unconscious by her father and relatives.

A trial court in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district awarded death sentence to a contractual teacher accused of raping a four-year-old girl on July 2.

Mahendra Singh Gond, a guest teacher at a Satna school, was arrested a day after the victim was found unconscious by her father and relatives. The father had gone to relieve himself at night when the girl was abducted by the teacher.

“Students give respect to teachers and emulate them. Teacher’s profession is a mission and he develops student’s personality and character… If the teacher himself goes astray, it does not augur well for the country,’’ Additional District Judge D K Sharma observed, while awarding capital punishment under the amended IPC Section 376 AB, which deals with punishment for rape of girls under the age of12.

“To satisfy his beastly lust, the accused raped her and damaged the minor’s private parts. His presence poses danger to the society,’’ the judge said. The chargesheet in the case was filed on August 3.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App