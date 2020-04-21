Cop in Madhya Pradesh succumbs to Covid-19; second police death in 3 days

A modified tractor is used to spray disinfectants in a residential colony in Bhopal, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (PTI Photo/File) A modified tractor is used to spray disinfectants in a residential colony in Bhopal, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (PTI Photo/File)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): A 58-year-old in-charge of Neelganga Police Station in Ujjain passed away early on Tuesday, the second police official to die of the novel coronavirus infection in three days.

The officer had tested positive on April 6, two days after he was admitted to a hospital in Ujjain after showing symptoms of the disease. He was shifted to Aurovindo Hospital, Indore, where he remained critical.

Aurobindo Hospital Chairman Vinod Bhandari said the officer had pneumonia in both lungs and, despite treatment, showed no improvement. He suffered from acute respiratory distress syndrome and was on a ventilator for the last two days.

Paying tributes to the officer, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced monetary assistance of Rs 50 lakh, extraordinary pension and a job in the police department to his daughter. The CM said the `Karmaveer Award’ will be given to him posthumously.

Prior to this, a 44-year-old in-charge of Old Indore Police Station, Indore, had succumbed to the infection on April 19.

