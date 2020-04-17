MP to get 50,000 rapid test kits sent from China as Indore records 47 deaths

A team of healthcare professionals at a residential area in Indore A team of healthcare professionals at a residential area in Indore

Indore, which has the highest death rate from the novel coronavirus in the country, will get 50,000 rapid test kits that arrived in India from China on Thursday.

“Madhya Pradesh will become the first state to get the kits because of the situation in Indore. The Centre will start distributing the kits from Friday,’’ Additional chief secretary (health) Mohammed Suleman told The Indian Express on Thursday.

The number of positive cases in the biggest city of the state reached 707 on Thursday and the death toll climbed to 47. The corresponding figures for the state are 1164 and 63. While Indore hit the headlines for a mortality rate that was much higher than the national average, the government said on Thursday that the city’s testing rate at 2100 per million was one of the highest in the country.

Indore has so far taken 5120 samples and had to send a special plane to Delhi carrying 1142 samples to clear the huge backlog. Bhopal, which has collected nearly 2500 samples in the last two days, is also sending samples to Delhi to clear backlog. A state plane will carry 1400 samples to Delhi on Friday.

Meanwhile, the number of infected health department officials and people associated with them reached 95 on Thursday, nearly half the number of the positive cases from Bhopal. Suleman said 37 of those were health department employees up to class IV and the rest were people associated with them.

A week ago, the government ordered an inquiry to find out how so many health department officials based in Bhopal got infected from the virus, given that even states that have reported more cases than MP did not report anything like this. The inquiry is still on and the report is yet to be submitted to the government. Among the infected officials are four IAS officers and a health director and deputy directors.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd