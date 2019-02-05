Madhya Pradesh: Cop on leave for son’s wedding shot at, injured in Khandwa

A Madhya Pradesh police sub-inspector was Tuesday shot at and injured by motorcycle-borne persons in Khandwa district, a senior official said.

Sub-Inspector K K Agrawal, posted in Burhanpur district, was in Khandwa to attend his son’s marriage when the incident happened in Harsud Road area here, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Tarnekar said.

Agrawal was returning home on a two-wheeler after distributing marriage invitation cards in the afternoon, he added.

The unidentified persons shot two times at Agrawal, with one bullet hitting him on the waist, the Additional SP said.

“He was rushed to the district hospital by people who were passing by in a car. He is out of danger,” Tarnekar said.

Another official said this was the second time Agrawal has been shot at.

Earlier, around ten years ago, some persons fired at him in Khandwa’s Budhwara Bazaar area but he escaped unhurt, this official said.