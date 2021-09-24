Madhya Pradesh cops book father and son for ‘forceful’ conversion of man in 2020

Madhya Pradesh police booked a father-son duo in Agar Malwa district for allegedly forcing and getting a 31-year-old man converted to Islam.

The man, identified as Dashrat Malvia, approached Kotwali police station Thursday and alleged one Nasir Lala and his son Zubair Khan forced him to convert to Islam and even got him circumcised in 2020. Malvia used to work at Nasir’s house since 2007.

The family refused the allegations and said Malvia escaped with some money from Nasir’s clinic and when they put pressure on him to return the money, he registered a fake case against them.

An FIR under Section 3 and 5 of the Freedom to Religion Act, 2020 has been registered at Kotwali police station. Speaking to The Indian Express, town inspector Ranjeet Singar said Malvia, a resident of Rajasthan, had come to Agar Malwa in search of work in 2007. It is then that he came in contact with Nasir who runs a private clinic in the town.

Malvia also alleged he was forced to refrain from visiting temples. He also alleged that he was beaten up when Nasir or his son learnt that he had visited a temple.

“Malvia alleged that in 2020, Nasir and his son Zubair got him circumcised. After this, he escaped to his hometown and only returned with his father and got the complaint registered,” said Singar, adding, the case is being investigated after which, further action will be taken.



Meanwhile, a member from Nasir’s family requesting anonymity said, “He worked for us for many years. Why would he continue for so long if he was under any kind of pressure and escape much later? It is a completely ridiculous story made up to harass us as he was asked to return the money that he had stolen from the clinic.”