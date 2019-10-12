Madhya Pradesh considers cess to fund projects for cows

The Madhya Pradesh government is considering a ‘cow cess’ to raise funds for its cow welfare activities, like Project Gaushala, which is running way behind schedule.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath gave an indication to this effect on Friday while reviewing Project Gaushala at a meeting where a presentation was made on different kinds of cess either being imposed or considered by governments of Punjab, Rajasthan, UP and Haryana.

These state governments are either collecting or proposing to collect cess from purchase of foreign liquor, new vehicles, non-judicial stamps, entertainment tax, profit-making public sector undertakings and electricity bills. Sources told The Indian Express that the CM asked the additional chief secretary (finance) to examine the proposal.

Nath expressed displeasure at the slow pace of work on building 1,000 gaushalas (cow shelters). In keeping with the party manifesto for the Assembly election, the Congress government had announced early this year that it would build 1,000 gaushalas and accused the BJP of not building any government gaushalas during its long rule in the state.

He emphasised better coordination between the rural development department, which is building the gaushalas, and the animal husbandry department. Announcing that 3,000 gaushalas would be built in 2020, he said that by December, spots should be finalised and relevant permissions secured.

Before the meeting began, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted, “The MP government should immediately remove the stray cows and send them to gaushalas or cow sanctuary. Kamal Nathji if could do so immediately you will be counted among true gau bhaktas and ‘so-called BJP leaders’ will get guidance.”

“It’s true that the cow is a symbol of faith and pride for us, not politics,” the CM responded.