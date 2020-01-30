Madhya Pradesh: Congress struggles to get MLAs to contribute to state party account

A legislator gets a basic salary of Rs 30,000 per month, besides allowances and perks. The party has asked them to contribute one month’s basic salary every year. (File) A legislator gets a basic salary of Rs 30,000 per month, besides allowances and perks. The party has asked them to contribute one month’s basic salary every year. (File)

The Madhya Pradesh Congress unit is finding it difficult to get its legislators to donate to the PCC account.

Only three out of 114 Congress MLAs have contributed a month’s salary each to the PCC account so far even though instructions were issued months ago. A legislator gets a basic salary of Rs 30,000 per month, besides allowances and perks. The party has asked them to contribute one month’s basic salary every year.

The Congress was out of power for 15 years between 2003 and 2018 and party leaders say they had a tough time running affairs at the Bhopal headquarters due to the funds crunch. “It was even difficult to arrange money to buy milk for tea. Only we know how we ran the affairs when we were out of power,” said an office-bearer.

The scene is different now. From around Rs 10 lakh per month, monthly expenses at the PCC headquarters have shot up to roughly Rs 25 lakh per month, say party leaders. Staffers have increased and so have electricity and fuel bills.

“I don’t think more than three or four MLAs have contributed so far. They might have forgotten because they are busy. But if I send a reminder, they will definitely contribute. Whatever they are is due to the party. We don’t take money from the government. I don’t think that’s legal. We collect money from workers and through donations. But now that we are in the government, it has become easier to get donations,” said PCC treasurer Govind Goyal, also an industrialist. He said the expenses have gone up because the party organises more functions now. He could confirm names of only Harsh Yadav (Minister for Cottage and Rural Industries and New and Renewable Energy) and Manoj Chaudhary (Hatpiplya MLA) and said at least one more MLA had deposited the contribution.

Rent from Jawahar Bhavan, which earlier housed the party headquarters, is a major source of income for the Congress. A major share of the Rs 16 lakh per month rent goes to AICC. The PCC gets about Rs 7 lakh from AICC, including its share from the rent, and raises money from memberships and donations.

Congress general secretary in-charge of MP Chandraprabhash Shekhar said, “PCC expenses have nothing to do with the party being in power. The workers spend from their pocket when they visit PCC, we offer them only tea.”

Chaudhary, who has deposited his contribution, said he never keeps work pending. “Whatever I am is because of the party. It’s my responsibility to respond quickly if the organisation has asked for something,” said the first-time legislator.

