Had you not been a woman…: Congress MLA threatens MP officer

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Harsh Gehlot was caught on camera allegedly threatening a woman officer after a tractor rally in Saliana town.
In a purported video of the exchange between Gehlot and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the MLA was heard saying: “You are a woman. Had you not been a woman I would have held you by the collar and then handed the memo to you.”
मध्यप्रदेश @INCMP @INCIndia विधायक हर्ष विजय गहलोत SDM कामिनी ठाकुर को सरेआम धमकी देते हुए कह रहे हैं कि आप महिला हैं, अगर आप महिला नहीं होती तो कॉलर पकड़ कर ज्ञापन देता @ndtv @ndtvindia @GargiRawat @RajputAditi pic.twitter.com/xFamVNucH6
— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 18, 2021
The incident happened on Sunday in Ratlam district’s Saliana town, near the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border, after the Congress held a tractor rally in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm ordinances.
A crowd led by the MLA reached the SDM’s office to submit a memorandum. And when Kamini Thakur took time to step out, she was allegedly threatened.
