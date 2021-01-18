Had you not been a woman…: Congress MLA threatens MP officer

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Harsh Gehlot was caught on camera allegedly threatening a woman officer after a tractor rally in Saliana town.

In a purported video of the exchange between Gehlot and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the MLA was heard saying: “You are a woman. Had you not been a woman I would have held you by the collar and then handed the memo to you.”

The incident happened on Sunday in Ratlam district’s Saliana town, near the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border, after the Congress held a tractor rally in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm ordinances.

A crowd led by the MLA reached the SDM’s office to submit a memorandum. And when Kamini Thakur took time to step out, she was allegedly threatened.