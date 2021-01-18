scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 18, 2021
Must Read

Had you not been a woman…: Congress MLA threatens MP officer

In a purported video of the exchange between Gehlot and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the MLA was heard saying: "You are a woman. Had you not been a woman I would have held you by the collar and then handed the memo to you."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | January 18, 2021 12:10:51 pm
Had you not been a woman, would have held you by the collar and handed memo: MP Congress MLA tells woman officerA video grab of the incident (Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Harsh Gehlot was caught on camera allegedly threatening a woman officer after a tractor rally in Saliana town.

In a purported video of the exchange between Gehlot and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the MLA was heard saying: “You are a woman. Had you not been a woman I would have held you by the collar and then handed the memo to you.”

The incident happened on Sunday in Ratlam district’s Saliana town, near the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border, after the Congress held a tractor rally in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm ordinances.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

A crowd led by the MLA reached the SDM’s office to submit a memorandum. And when Kamini Thakur took time to step out, she was allegedly threatened.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 18: Latest News

Advertisement