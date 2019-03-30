Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA resigns, says liquor mafia conspiring against him

A Congress legislator in Madhya Pradesh resigned on Friday, alleging that the liquor mafia was prospering in his constituency and the local administration was aiding in the illegal transport and sale of liquor in the area.

Advertising

Dharampuri MLA Panchilal Meda submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, and was sharing his grievances with the media when party leaders took him away to persuade him to reconsider his decision.

In a letter addressed to Nath, the tribal leader accused liquor contractors of conspiring against him when he started demanding closure of the shops in the vicinity of educational premises.

He alleged that a contractor hurled casteist insults at him. He further said that the police and the local administration did not act against the contractor, and alleged that a false case was filed against him and his supporters.

Advertising

The MLA requested the CM to accept his resignation or act against those guilty of mistreating him.

The BJP was quick to attack the government. “The true face of the Kamal Nath government has come to the fore. It changed rules to increase the sale of liquor and has closed its ears and eyes to protect liquor mafia. People will teach them a lesson,” said former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In the recently held Assembly elections in MP, the Congress won 114 seats, and four Independents and three MLAs of the BSP and SP are supporting the government. The presence of every MLA is important for the Congress because the BJP has 109 seats.