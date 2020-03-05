MP: Congress MLA Hardeep Dang resigns, says ‘was repeatedly ignored’ by CM Kamal Nath

Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang. (ANI) Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang. (ANI)

Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang, one of the three Congress legislators who was incommunicado for the last couple of days, resigned Thursday saying that he was hurt as he was “repeatedly ignored” by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other ministers.

Calling Dang, an MLA from Suwasra in Mandsaur city, as “the only casualty so far,” the Congress party has said they will come out with an official response to the letter of resignation marked to Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Chief Minister by Dang.

The provenance of the resignation letter is not clear but Congress media in-charge Shobha Oza did not question its veracity. Dang said he is not affiliated with any faction in the Congress.

Along with Bisahulal Singh and Raghuraj Kansana, Dang is one of the three Congress legislators who the senior leader and former CM Digvijaya Singh alleged had been taken to Karnataka by the BJP on a chartered flight. Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera had also gone with them. He is the only legislator to have spoken to media over the phone claiming he went to Karnataka with his family.

