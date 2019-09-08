Madhya Pradesh Congress minister compares BJP, Shivraj Chouhan with Mahmood Gaznavi

Comparing senior BJP leader and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Mahmood Ghaznavi, Madhya Pradesh Minister Govind Singh on Sunday said even the invader had spared something while looting Somnath temple.

“The BJP did not leave anything. It has proved to be the grandfather of Gaznavi,” the Cabinet minister said while addressing a press conference in Gwalior.

“They did not spare one (government) department. The state is in debt. The coffers are empty. Every problem is creating difficulty for the Congress government and chief Minister Kamal Nath. When Mahmood Gaznavi came to loot Hindustan, he looted Somnath temple but spared something but the BJP has not spared anything. The BJP has turned out to be the grandfather of Gaznavi,” the minister said drawing a sharp rebuke from the BJP.

The Congress ministers are using objectionable language against BJP leaders to divert attention from the government’s failures over nine months, BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said.

Referring to the minister’s recent allegation that illegal mining was rampant in MP even after change of guard and money was reaching the top, the BJP spokesman said he should elaborate on his comment and come clean on those getting money. Two days after making the sensational allegation, the minister had claimed that illegal mining had stopped and things had improved.