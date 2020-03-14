Madhya Pradesh: BJP calls on Governor, demands immediate floor test

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath with Governor Lalji Tandon. (Express Photo) Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath with Governor Lalji Tandon. (Express Photo)

Accusing Chief Minister Kamal Nath of trying to lure or pressure 22 rebel Congress MLAs and other legislators, a delegation of BJP leaders called on Governor Lalji Tandon on Saturday and requested him to order an immediate floor test .

The budget session of the assembly is due to begin on Monday but the Opposition party said the floor test should be held by calling a session before that, possibly on Sunday, claiming that the Congress government was already in minority and should prove its majority before undertaking any other official business.

The delegation comprising former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava requested the governor to ensure that “the minority government does not cancel or postpone the trust vote on some excuse.’’

The BJP said voting on the trust vote should be done by ordering a `division’ and pressing the button, and not by a `voice vote’. The entire proceedings should be recorded by an official videographer, the delegation said.

In a letter to the governor, the BJP said 22 legislators have already resigned, and they have confirmed this on national media. “The government should prove its majority first. Any assembly proceeding other than the trust vote, or for the government to continue in office, would be undemocratic and unconstitutional.’

The letter alleged that “it has become public that the CM is constantly trying to put pressure or offer allurements to not just the 22 legislators but also others. Any further delay in holding the trust vote would lead to more horse trading.’’ It further said “you are the guardian of the constitution and we request you to protect democracy and constitution by ordering immediate floor test.’’

The BJP’s demand for immediate floor test came amid speculation that the Kamal Nath government could seek postponement of the assembly session by citing corona virus scare.

