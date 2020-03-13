Congress hopeful 7-10 rebel MLAs will return to party fold

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (File Photo) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (File Photo)

As many as 7-10 of the 19 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs, currently residing at a luxury resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru ahead of a possible defection to the BJP, are inclined towards returning to the Congress fold, according to party leaders in Karnataka.

“There are lines of communication with the MLAs residing in the resort. We understand that seven or 10 may return to the Congress fold. There is still a lot of time before a floor test is conducted, so it may take a few more days for clarity to emerge,” Congress sources said.

The appointment of D K Shivakumar, the Congress’s troubleshooter in Karnataka, as the party chief in the state has bolstered efforts to win back the Madhya Pradesh MLAs, sources said. Meanwhile, a group of Congress leaders from MP on Thursday attempted to access the Prestige Golfshire resort, where the 19 MLAs are holed up, but were prevented from doing so by police forces at the resort.

Jitu Patwari, a minister who was detained by the police, said that he had gone with the father of Manoj Chaudhary, one of the MLAs holed up at the resort. However, they were prevented from meeting him.

“The MLA was in the swimming pool and his father saw him and approached him, but he was not allowed to meet him by police. Why is a father not being allowed to meet his son?” Patwari said at a press conference later.

Patwari and others who were detained were released following the intervention of Shivakumar, the MP ministers said. Shivakumar said, “I do not want to comment on anything right now. They have come here as my guests and it is my duty to help them in whatever way I can… Time will reveal everything.”

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress tweeted, “A team of Madhya Pradesh MLAs who came to meet Congress MLAs from MP who are staying at a resort near Bengaluru were prevented from doing so by the police and were arrested. This is a condemnable act. The chief minister must apologise for this,” accusing the BJP government in the state of “goondaism”.

At a press conference in Bhopal, Congress leaders Vivek Tankha and Digvijaya Singh said Chaudhary wanted to come back with his father but police and other authorities did not let them.

Tankha said the party was planning to move the Supreme Court seeking intervention because MLAs from one state had been kept captive in another state, and local authorities were not allowing access even to relatives.

Accusing the BJP of committing a criminal act, Tankha claimed “democracy was in danger”. Videos of the altercations between MP ministers and the Karnataka Police were played at the press conference.

Police protection was provided to the rebel Madhya Pradesh MLAs this week after the group of 19 MLAs wrote to Karnataka Police chief Praveen Sood seeking security during the duration of their stay in Bengaluru.

