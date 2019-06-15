Toggle Menu
Madhya Pradesh govt in talks with foreign firm for 300 ‘smart cow sheds’

"We are in talks with a foreign company to build 300 smart gaushalas (cow sheds). We are going to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for it," Yadav told PTI.

Building cow sheds was a promise of the Congress during the 2018 Assembly polls. (File)

The Madhya Pradesh government is in talks with a foreign firm to build 300 “smart gaushalas” (cow sheds) to house abandoned cattle, state Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav said Saturday.

He informed that, as per the plan, the foreign firm will be asked to build 60 such cow sheds every year and complete the work in a five-year period.

Government sources said non-resident Indians are being approached to fund these 300 cow sheds which would be equipped with air-conditioners.

Yadav said the state government would set up 1,000 cow sheds of its own besides these 300.

