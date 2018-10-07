Madhya Pradesh: Congress falters in poll talks but tough fight for BJP after three terms

While his government has been hit by a series of protests, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will lead the BJP campaign. While his government has been hit by a series of protests, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will lead the BJP campaign.

The BJP faces a challenging election in Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polls on November 28. In the largely bipolar polity of the state, the BJP has been in power for three consecutive terms now, after ending the 10-year rule of the Congress in 2003-end.

While his government has been hit by a series of protests, including by Dalit organisations over a Supreme Court order on the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and later by upper castes/OBCs over changes made to the Act to get around that order, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will lead the BJP campaign.

The Congress has not announced any CM candidate, though it has made it clear that the choice would be between PCC chief Kamal Nath and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia, should it make the grade on December 11.

It’s been a tough balancing act for the faction-ridden party, though Nath had last year said that he would back Scindia as the CM face.

The Congress has tried to play the religion card, announcing that it would develop “the route taken by Lord Rama on way to exile” as Ram Van Gaman Path, set up major temples as hubs of religious tourism, and build a gaushala in every panchayat. The minority vote in the state is not significant.

But Congress hopes have been hurt to some extent by the BSP decision to go it alone. Nath, who took over as head of the state unit in April this year, has consistently backed a “strategic tie-up” with the BSP. It has now blamed the party’s hard-bargaining, saying it was demanding tickets even in constituencies where it had fared poorly in 2013.

Another alliance the Congress was hoping for, with the Gondwana Gantantra Party, has also fallen through.

Besides, the entry of SAPAKS Party, born out of the movement against the MP government’s policy of reservation in government jobs, and a tribal outfit, Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYAS), that claims to represent young and unemployed Adivasis, could upset the calculations of both the Congress and BJP. The Samajwadi Party is not a force to reckon with in MP.

While JAYAS has said that its candidates will contest from 80 seats, including the 47 constituencies reserved for Scheduled Tribes, the SAPAKS Party has indicated that it will either field or support candidates on all 230 seats. The SAPAKS Party claims support from Other Backward Classes, which are affected by the promotion policy and want changes to the SC/ST Act as most of the cases under it in the state are against OBCs.

Before the caste protests took centrestage, anger among farmers over falling prices had dominated headlines in MP, especially last year after five protesters were killed in and around Mandsaur in police firing. One protester had allegedly died in police custody. Though the report of the judicial probe into the Mandsaur incident has been filed, the government has chosen not to make it public. After the death of the protesters, the BJP government had announced an unprecedented compensation of Rs 1 crore.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App