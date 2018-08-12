Madhya Pradesh: Congress claims molestation accused enjoyed government patronage

Bhopal Police vehicle on patrol. (ANI photo/File) Bhopal Police vehicle on patrol. (ANI photo/File)

Two days after Bhopal Police arrested the director of a private hostel for hearing and speech impaired girls for molesting two teenagers, the Congress released an old video on Saturday of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan patting the accused on the back.

“On one hand, the CM claims to be maternal uncle of girls and on the other hand, showers blessings on rape accused Ashwini Sharma,” said Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza while releasing the purported video, which shows the CM patting the accused for doing good service at a relief camp in Uttarakhand in 2013. The Opposition alleged that as Sharma enjoyed government patronage, his personal details including age and address were deliberately not mentioned in the FIR.

However, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office denied the allegations .“The CM meets and interacts with thousands of people. Is he expected to know what someone will do in future?’’ a CMO official said, adding that Sharma was neither a part of any official delegation nor was he invited to the event where he met the CM.

Once the FIR was lodged, Chouhan was quick to announce that the chargesheet would be filed at the earliest and the accused would be brought to justice, a BJP spokesman said.

Meanwhile, denying the allegations that the police were suppressing information about Sharma, IG (Bhopal) Jaydeep Prasad said the police would file the chargesheet at the earliest and seek maximum punishment for the accused.

Prasad said the police would question an official from the social justice department who had reportedly given a clean chit to Sharma after complaints about irregularities in the hostel he ran for children were filed. Prasad said that the previous complaint did not relate to sexual harassment.

