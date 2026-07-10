Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari’s brother named in drug probe, political storm erupts

The arrest of two alleged drug peddlers in Indore has triggered a political row after police claimed that one of the intended recipients of the seized narcotics was Nana Patwari, the brother of Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari.

Addressing the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police Narendra Rawat said, “Rajendra Nagar police arrested Irfan Khan alias Golu Chanderi and Rani Bhai, and 10.8 grams of brown sugar was recovered from their possession. The process of registering a case against both accused is underway.”

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the seized narcotic substance was meant for two persons, one of whom is Nana Patwari. We also examined his criminal record and found that Nana Patwari has nine previous criminal cases registered against him,” the officer said.