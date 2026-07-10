Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari’s brother named in drug probe, political storm erupts

Addressing the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police Narendra Rawat said, "Rajendra Nagar police arrested Irfan Khan alias Golu Chanderi and Rani Bhai, and 10.8 grams of brown sugar was recovered from their possession. The process of registering a case against both accused is underway."

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalUpdated: Jul 10, 2026 05:25 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari's brother named in drug probe, political storm eruptsMadhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari. (File Photo)
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The arrest of two alleged drug peddlers in Indore has triggered a political row after police claimed that one of the intended recipients of the seized narcotics was Nana Patwari, the brother of Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari.

Addressing the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police Narendra Rawat said, “Rajendra Nagar police arrested Irfan Khan alias Golu Chanderi and Rani Bhai, and 10.8 grams of brown sugar was recovered from their possession. The process of registering a case against both accused is underway.”

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the seized narcotic substance was meant for two persons, one of whom is Nana Patwari. We also examined his criminal record and found that Nana Patwari has nine previous criminal cases registered against him,” the officer said.

The DCP said preliminary interrogation of the two accused revealed they were going to deliver the consignment of brown sugar to two individuals named Nana Patwari and Manav Gangwani.

Police have not publicly disclosed whether Nana Patwari has been arrested in the case. The investigation is underway to verify the claims made during the accused’s interrogation and establish the alleged supply chain.

The police action drew a sharp political response from Jitu Patwari, who alleged that his brother had been taken into custody without prior intimation and accused the BJP government of using law enforcement to settle political scores.

In a post on X addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Patwari wrote, “The Indore Police have taken my brother into custody without informing us, sending the political message that the BJP is now taking revenge. Anyone who raises their voice against the government or the Chief Minister will be silenced through the use of law.”

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Patwari further alleged that he had anticipated “false legal action” against him and his family because of what he described as the government’s “personal vendetta.” “We will neither be intimidated nor bow before politics driven by legal pressure. Instead, we will continue our fight with greater resolve,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Vivek Tankha said he was “informed by Jitu Patwari that the Indore Police suddenly arrested his younger brother without informing him of any offence and did not inform the Patwari family where he had been taken.”

“I urge the DGP, the Indore Police Commissioner and the Indore Divisional Commissioner not to create a situation that could become troublesome in the future,” Tankha said.

This comes hours after former Madhya Pradesh Congress general secretary and ex-spokesperson Rakesh Singh Yadav joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, accusing Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and AICC in-charge Harish Chaudhary of “running the party like brokers”.

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The Congress has rejected Yadav’s allegations, claiming he had not resigned but was expelled from the party on disciplinary grounds.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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