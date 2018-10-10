Madhya Pradesh: Congress’ Ram Van Gaman Path chariot impounded for violating poll code

The administration impounded the decorated chariot around 10 pm and kept it in the Shahpura police station premises. (File) The administration impounded the decorated chariot around 10 pm and kept it in the Shahpura police station premises. (File)

The Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra being undertaken by the Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh has come to a screeching halt after the Dindori district administration impounded the chariot for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

Following a complaint that the yatra, meant to trace the route taken by Lord Ram on way to exile, was being used to campaign against the ruling BJP in the garb of religion, the administration booked yatra convener Harishankar Shukla under various sections of the Representation of People’s Act and the IPC.

The administration impounded the decorated chariot around 10 pm and kept it in the Shahpura police station premises. Sub-divisional magistrate Amit Bamroliya told The Indian Express that prohibitory orders were already in place. He said a complaint, supported by video clips, accused the yatra organizers of mixing politics with religion by making anti-BJP speeches.

The SDM said prima facie the allegation was found to be true. He said women and other members in the chariot were allowed to go and only the convener was booked. He said Shukla was booked under Section 188 of IPC (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and Sections 123 (3) and 125 of RP Act for corrupt practices and for promoting enmity between classes in connection with election. He said the chariot will remain stationed in the police station premises till the challan is filed in court.

Shukla said if the chariot was not released by the administration he along with saints who were part of the yatra would park themselves in the police station premises and sing ram dhun in protest. He claimed there was no symbol of the Congress party or photographs of leaders on the chariot. The yatris only sang bhajans, he said.

