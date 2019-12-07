Follow Us:
Saturday, December 07, 2019
  • Madhya Pradesh Congress bestows Cabinet status on Subodhanand Swami

Madhya Pradesh Congress bestows Cabinet status on Subodhanand Swami

The BJP had bestowed minister of state status on five Hindu religious functionaries and spiritual personalities and the cabinet minister status on Swami Akhileshwaranand, who was the executive council chairman of Madhya Pradesh Cow Protection Board.

Written by Milind Ghatwai | Bhopal | Published: December 7, 2019 8:25:03 pm
Subodhanand Swami, Subodhanand Swami Madhya Pradesh govt, Madhya Pradesh govt, Madhya Pradesh cabinet ministers, India news, Indian Express Kamal Nath government Saturday bestowed cabinet minister’s status on Swami Subodhanand. (File Photo)

Following the footsteps of BJP, the Congress government Saturday bestowed cabinet minister’s status on Swami Subodhanand, who currently heads the mutt-mandir advisory committee of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Ahead of the assembly elections, Computer Baba, one of the minister, had quit the panel and started campaigning for the Congress.

The Kamal Nath government made Computer Baba the head of Ma Narmada, Ma Kshipra Evam Ma Mandakini Trust in March this year. He too had demanded similar status but the government has not granted his wish yet.

