Madhya Pradesh Congress bestows Cabinet status on Subodhanand Swami

Kamal Nath government Saturday bestowed cabinet minister’s status on Swami Subodhanand. (File Photo) Kamal Nath government Saturday bestowed cabinet minister’s status on Swami Subodhanand. (File Photo)

Following the footsteps of BJP, the Congress government Saturday bestowed cabinet minister’s status on Swami Subodhanand, who currently heads the mutt-mandir advisory committee of the Madhya Pradesh government.

The BJP had bestowed minister of state status on five Hindu religious functionaries and spiritual personalities and the cabinet minister status on Swami Akhileshwaranand, who was the executive council chairman of Madhya Pradesh Cow Protection Board.

Ahead of the assembly elections, Computer Baba, one of the minister, had quit the panel and started campaigning for the Congress.

The Kamal Nath government made Computer Baba the head of Ma Narmada, Ma Kshipra Evam Ma Mandakini Trust in March this year. He too had demanded similar status but the government has not granted his wish yet.

