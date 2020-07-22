Madhya Pradesh CM terminates official held for allegedly raping minor

A case under sections of the IPC and POCSO was registered against Jain, posted at the Excise department, on Tuesday. A case under sections of the IPC and POCSO was registered against Jain, posted at the Excise department, on Tuesday.

A day after sub-inspector Pankaj Jain was arrested for allegedly raping a minor, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday terminated his services. A case under sections of the IPC and POCSO was registered against Jain, posted at the Excise department, on Tuesday.

The victim, who worked as domestic help, told the police that Jain had been raping her for a year. He allegedly threatened to book her in a false case of jewellery theft if she disclosed the abuse to anyone.

The victim said Jain would often take her to a hotel or at his friend’s house who lived nearby and exploit her. The police arrested Jain and two employees of the hotel who had allowed him to check in without noting any details in the entry register. Ujjain divisional commissioner Anand Sharma suspended him within hours of his arrest by the police. Before he was scheduled to chair the cabinet meeting, the CM told reporters that there was no need for a departmental inquiry and Jain would be terminated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd