Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hits back after ‘prostitute’ jibe

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Saturday said he respects all women who fight odds to make a living and would wash feet of prostitutes. The remark comes days after Congress MLA Sunderlal Tiwari compared him to a prostitute.

“Congress leaders… should know that prostitutes join the trade out of compulsion. Even they are someone’s mother, sister or daughter. By making fun of their constraints, Congress leaders are committing a crime against humanity,” the chief minister told a gathering in Nalkheda in Agar district.

Chouhan said Opposition leaders hurl invectives at him every day. “One day they call me nalayak (incompetent)and another day madari… Chouhan calls prostitutes his sisters and would wash their feet,” he said.

Tiwari had compared the chief minister’s character with that of a prostitute alleging that the latter could go to any extent to seek votes. “I stand by what I said because the CM goes to any extent to get votes. Normally, we associate the word with a woman. But scriptures and dictionary define it as those who sell their souls,” Tiwari said.

