Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. (File Photo) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. (File Photo)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Saturday became the first Chief Minister to test positive for the novel coronavirus. He is likely to get admitted to Chirayu hospital in capital city Bhopal.

The Madhya Pradesh CM disclosed the news on Twitter. His announcement came days after Cabinet Minister Arvind Bhadoria tested positive for the disease. Bhadoria had attended a Cabinet meeting and had travelled with the CM to Lucknow to attend the funeral of Governor Lalji Tandon earlier this week.

Taking to Twitter, Chouahn said: “I was showing symptoms of Covid-19. I went through the tests and the results have proven to be positive. I urge all those who came in contact with me in recent days to get themselves tested. All those close to me should go into quarantine.

मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, मुझे #COVID19 के लक्षण आ रहे थे, टेस्ट के बाद मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मेरी सभी साथियों से अपील है कि जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारन्टीन में चले जाएँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

“I will follow all the guidelines (as mandated by the government). As per the doctors’ advise, I shall go into quarantine. I appeal everyone to be careful since carelessness can make you get infected. I have always tried to remain safe but people have to meet me with regard to various issues,” he added.

The chief minister also said he would henceforth hold his regular meetings via video-conference. “If treated on time, any Covid patient can recover easily. I hold regular meetings every evening to monitor the pandemic situation in the state. From now on, I shall hold the same via video conference,” he said.

Chouhan said that in is his absence, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary will chair these meetings.

As many as 26,210 Covid cases have been registered in Madhya Pradesh till now.

