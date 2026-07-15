After performance review, Madhya Pradesh minister loses portfolio, CM takes over

The decision comes weeks after CM Mohan Yadav conducted individual performance review meetings with members of his Council of Ministers and assessed the functioning of their respective departments. (FB@DrMohanYadav51)

In the first significant reshuffle of responsibilities following a review of his ministers’ performance, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has withdrawn the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development portfolio from Minister of State (Independent Charge) Lakhan Patel and placed the department under his own charge.

An order issued by the General Administration Department late Tuesday reassigned Patel to the Anand (Happiness) Department, making him its minister in place of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department. No official reason has been cited for the change.

The decision comes weeks after Yadav conducted individual performance review meetings with members of his Council of Ministers and assessed the functioning of their respective departments. Sources said the decision followed a review of Patel’s performance after he failed to open cow shelters in the state under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.